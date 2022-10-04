Buakaw plotting revenge against only fighter to score knockout against him

Sato knocked Buakaw unconscious in their quarter-final bout of the K1 World Max 2008 at Nippon Budokan Arena in Tokyo. Buakaw partially avenged that knockout loss in 2013 with a victory by decision over the Japanese fighter. Now, he will get the opportunity to do what Sato did to him in 2008, when the two fighters share a ring for the first time in over 10 years in their Rajadamnern World Series (RWS) exhibition match.

The bout of legends follows August’s successful match between Buakaw and Japanese fan favourite Kota Miura, said Global Sport Ventures CEO Thainchai Pisitwuttinan.

“We sold out that night and had to close ticket offices because we could not have more people inside the stadium,” he said.

Buakaw knocked out Kota in the third round after pounding the Japanese with punches and kicks.