Buakaw plotting revenge against only fighter to score knockout against him
Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek is plotting revenge this month when he faces the only fighter to have knocked him out in his long and storied career.
Buakaw will be looking to settle a score when he enters the ring against Japanese boxer Yoshihiro Sato at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok on October 28.
Sato knocked Buakaw unconscious in their quarter-final bout of the K1 World Max 2008 at Nippon Budokan Arena in Tokyo. Buakaw partially avenged that knockout loss in 2013 with a victory by decision over the Japanese fighter. Now, he will get the opportunity to do what Sato did to him in 2008, when the two fighters share a ring for the first time in over 10 years in their Rajadamnern World Series (RWS) exhibition match.
The bout of legends follows August’s successful match between Buakaw and Japanese fan favourite Kota Miura, said Global Sport Ventures CEO Thainchai Pisitwuttinan.
“We sold out that night and had to close ticket offices because we could not have more people inside the stadium,” he said.
Buakaw knocked out Kota in the third round after pounding the Japanese with punches and kicks.
Inspired by kickboxing fans’ hunger to see legends in the ring, Global Sport Ventures decided to put on another monumental fight for the fans this month, Thainchai said.
Tickets for the Buakaw-Sato fight are available at https://rajadamnern.com/. Fans can also watch RWS every Friday on Workpoint 23 and Go Sport.