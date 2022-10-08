PSG's Mbappe beats Messi and Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list

PSG's Neymar ($87 million) and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ($53 million) rounded off the top five.

Erling Haaland, who has made a blistering start to his Manchester City career after joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in the close season, makes his debut in the top 10 with earnings of $39 million.

The rise of Frenchman Mbappe and Norwegian Haaland, the only players under the age of 30 on the list, signals a shift in the global game, the Forbes report said, as Messi and Ronaldo edge closer to the end of their glorious careers.

In total, the 10 highest paid soccer players are expected to collect record earnings worth $652 million this season, up 11% from last year's $585 million.