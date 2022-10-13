Boutasaa faces tough ONE featherweight kickboxing test against Thai ‘Killer Kid’

Sitthichai, the former Lumpinee Stadium world champion, has a record of 126-33-5, with 39 knockout wins.

He was known for working his opponents over with low left kicks before finishing with a high left.

In his fight with Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE: Battleground III in August 2021, Sitthichai meticulously chopped away at his compatriot's legs.

He paired his kicks with boxing to score a split-decision win, which is the only defeat Tawanchai has suffered inside the ONE Circle.