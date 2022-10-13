Boutasaa faces tough ONE featherweight kickboxing test against Thai ‘Killer Kid’
“Killer Kid” Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong will face Mohammed Boutasaa, who hopes to use him as a stepping stone into the divisional rankings, in a featherweight kickboxing battle at ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker v Andrade at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on October 22.
Sitthichai, the former Lumpinee Stadium world champion, has a record of 126-33-5, with 39 knockout wins.
He was known for working his opponents over with low left kicks before finishing with a high left.
In his fight with Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE: Battleground III in August 2021, Sitthichai meticulously chopped away at his compatriot's legs.
He paired his kicks with boxing to score a split-decision win, which is the only defeat Tawanchai has suffered inside the ONE Circle.
The Thai star is also well-known for his ruthless pressure as it was proved in his battle with Tayfun Ozcan in October 2021.
Sitthichai stayed close to Ozcan, preventing him from finding momentum. He set up combinations that forced the opponent to fight off the back foot, which caused judges to award him a split-decision win.
Boutasaa also has to consider Sitthichai’s stinging knees when preparing for the fight.
When Sitthichai faced Davit Kiria, he landed explosive combinations that he finished with knees before stepping beyond Kiria’s reach.