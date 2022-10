Liverpool outduels City 1-0 in heated encounter

Guardiola was furious with the decision, even before referee Anthony Taylor had finished viewing the pitch-side monitor, turning around to remonstrate with Liverpool fans in the stands.

In the aftermath, the City boss said the Liverpool supporters retaliated.

"Next time they will do it better, they didn't get me," Guardiola said. "They tried but didn't get me. They got them (coins) on the coach years ago but not this time."

Erling Haaland was penalised for a foul on Fabinho in the build-up to Foden's finish from a tight angle, a decision Guardiola was still not happy with after the match.

"This is Anfield," Guardiola added. "The referee spoke with my assistant and Juergen before the game and said 'Today I won't make fouls' and all the game was play on, play on, play on, except the goal we scored.

"The crowd and everything, many years we come here. We lost because we made a mistake and play one of the best teams in the world. It is so tight and the margins are so fine."