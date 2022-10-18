'Everyone will be welcome': Infantino on Qatar World Cup

"Let me repeat it clearly, everyone will be welcomed to the tournament, regardless of their origin, background, religion, gender, sexual orientation or nationality," he said.

"This FIFA World Cup, a tournament of peace and unity, will be the one that brings the world together after some difficult times. And, let me repeat it clearly, everyone will be welcomed to the tournament, regardless of their origin, background, religion, gender, sexual orientation or nationality."

Rights groups have previously called out Qatar for its stance against homosexuality, while Nasser Al Khater, the chief executive of the 2022 World Cup, has said LGBTQ+ fans coming into the country would not have to worry about "persecution of any sort", describing Qatar as a "tolerant country".

Qatar, the smallest country to have hosted soccer's global showpiece tournament, is preparing to receive an estimated 1.2 million visitors during the World Cup.

