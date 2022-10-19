Lifesize Lamborghini made up of Lego pieces features at Paris Auto Show

"This car is made up of 400,000 Lego pieces and bricks. It took 9000 hours of work by a team of 15 people to design it but also to build it using Lego pieces. It weighs over two tonnes and has the same dimensions as the real Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, 4,98 metres long, two metres wide and one metre in height." said CAROLINE GLUCK HEAD OF COMMUNICATION FOR LEGO FRANCE

Visitors to the Paris Auto Show will be able to play with a touch screen which triggers the sound of the engine and controls the lighting in and around the car.

For those who can't afford the real Lamborghini, Lego Technics offers a 1:8 version of the car on their official website at a hefty price tag of 450 euros.