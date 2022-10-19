France's Kante ruled out of World Cup after hamstring surgery

Kante's early season has been marred by the hamstring problem that has now ruled him out of selection for the Nov. 20 - Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar.

The 31-year-old has only featured in two Premier League games and played a total of 175 minutes this season.

"The midfielder visited a specialist with the club's medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach and it was mutually agreed for N'Golo to have surgery to repair the damage," Chelsea said in a statement.

Kante has been a vital player for Chelsea since his move from Leicester City in 2016 and equally important for France, having earned 53 caps.

