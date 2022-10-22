Guardiola unsurprised by Klopp's comments about the financial difference
Pep Guardiola said he was unsurprised by Jurgen Klopp's comments about the difference in financial muscle between Manchester City and Liverpool.
Klopp made the comments regarding City and Newcastle United's 'ceilings' in comparison to his own club, Liverpool.
"This is not the first time he (Jurgen Klopp) say that in the last five, six years," said Guardiola.
When asked if he thought there was a difference in potential between Manchester City and Liverpool, Guardiola responded "I don't know."
"It's (the season so far) just ten fixtures. World Cup in the middle. A lot of games to play. Europe involved and cup competitions involved. Injuries involved. I said before. So when they have seven, eight games left, yeah. But one is just ten games, thousand million things can happen. So, the only I'm concerned that is the future is (the game against) Brighton." said Guardiola.