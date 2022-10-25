background-defaultbackground-default
THURSDAY, October 27, 2022
Unai Emery leaves Villarreal to take charge of Aston Villa

MONDAY, October 24, 2022
AP

Unai Emery left his position as Villarreal coach to take charge of English club Aston Villa on Monday.

It will be Emery's second spell in the Premier League, having coached Arsenal in 2018-19.
 

Emery replaced Steven Gerrard, who was fired last week after a year in charge.

Villa said Emery will start as manager on Nov. 1 after his work permit formalities are completed.

Emery had been with Villarreal since July 2020. He was previously coach of Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla.

AP
