Guardiola: "I don't know how many millions of penalties we have missed"
Reaction from Pep Guardiola after a stalemate in Dortmund confirmed his Manchester City side as UEFA Champions League Group G winners on Tuesday.
City had a glorious chance to take the lead when Mahrez was tripped in the box just before the hour mark, but his penalty was saved by Gregor Kobel.
The miss proved not to be costly, as the goalless draw earned City the point they needed to guarantee top spot with a game to spare.
"Listen, I admire a lot, the courage and the bravery (from) the guys who take the penalty, but this is the reality, it's not about Riyad. Since we (I) arrived here, I don't know how many millions of penalties we have missed and this is a big problem, so. And we did it in this competition a few times, like, when you miss it, it's difficult." said Pep Guardiola
"Three things. I saw him so tired. Second one, he had a little bit of influenza in his body, like Joao - Joao played with fever. And the third, he had a knock in his foot and that's why he was not able to play the second half."
By gaining a point, Dortmund have also booked their spot in the knockout stages.
Guardiola admitted that penalties has become a "big problem" for club, with City failing to convert 25 of their 80 penalties since he took over in 2016.
Guardiola also revealed star player Erling Haaland was brought off at the break for three reasons - fatigue, fever and a knock.
The Spaniard says the player and club will await further assessment but the striker was "walking more or less quite good".