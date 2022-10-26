Guardiola: "I don't know how many millions of penalties we have missed"

The miss proved not to be costly, as the goalless draw earned City the point they needed to guarantee top spot with a game to spare.

"Listen, I admire a lot, the courage and the bravery (from) the guys who take the penalty, but this is the reality, it's not about Riyad. Since we (I) arrived here, I don't know how many millions of penalties we have missed and this is a big problem, so. And we did it in this competition a few times, like, when you miss it, it's difficult." said Pep Guardiola

"Three things. I saw him so tired. Second one, he had a little bit of influenza in his body, like Joao - Joao played with fever. And the third, he had a knock in his foot and that's why he was not able to play the second half."