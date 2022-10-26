Female charity golf tournament to see Mercedes-Benz sedan as top prize
Benz Primus has teamed up with the Thai Ladies Professional Golf Association to hold its “Primus Pro-Am Charity Invitational 2022” tournament on November 15 at RG City Golf Club in Pathum Thani.
Mercedes Benz customers will be able to take part in the tournament with 27 Thai female professional golfers, with proceeds going to the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital.
The golfers include Patcharajutar Kongkraphan, Anchisa Uttama, Saraporn Chamchoi and Kultida Pramphun. Contestants could get a chance to play alongside these professionals and learn from them.
The tournament is accepting 27 teams with a 5,000 baht registration fee, which will be donated without deducting any expenses.
Each team of four will play alongside one professional golfer for 18 holes, with the hole-in-one prize being a Mercedez-Benz C 220d Avantgrande sedan worth 2.59 million baht.
The event will also see golfers providing advice and answering golf-related questions while demonstrating professional techniques.