Female charity golf tournament to see Mercedes-Benz sedan as top prize

The golfers include Patcharajutar Kongkraphan, Anchisa Uttama, Saraporn Chamchoi and Kultida Pramphun. Contestants could get a chance to play alongside these professionals and learn from them.

The tournament is accepting 27 teams with a 5,000 baht registration fee, which will be donated without deducting any expenses.

Each team of four will play alongside one professional golfer for 18 holes, with the hole-in-one prize being a Mercedez-Benz C 220d Avantgrande sedan worth 2.59 million baht.

The event will also see golfers providing advice and answering golf-related questions while demonstrating professional techniques.