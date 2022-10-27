Chiang Mai expects Mountain & Trail Running event to bring in THB450 million
Chiang Mai aims to generate more than 450 million baht in the first Amazing Thailand World Mountain & Trail Running Championships next month, which is expected to see as many as 4,000 participants from 50 countries.
Governor Nirat Pongsitthithavorn said his province has teamed up with the Athletics Association of Thailand and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to hold the competition from November 3 to 6.
He said Chiang Mai is appropriate because of its “high mountains and trail routes, beautiful culture, and generous, kind people” who are ready to welcome athletes and tourists.
Moreover, the competition could help Thailand’s economic recovery and improve the country’s image while also building trust in the potential and readiness of the province and the country to organise world-class events, he noted.
Suladda Sarutilavan, director of TAT’s Chiang Mai office, said the competition, across a 10km route, is open to the general public and professional athletes from 50 countries.
She hoped the event would also attract participants to travel in Chiang Mai and stay on for the Yee Peng, or Loy Krathong, festival, so it could generate added revenue and promote the province.