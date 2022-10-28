Sports development body invites entries for new logo, offers THB290,000 prize

He said, “Designing a logo for the NSDF is really important in identifying the organisation itself or its identity in communicating with the public.”

The competition will allow designers from all over the country to send their designs from November 1 to 30, for a chance to win a prize.

NSDF will announce the names of those who make it to the qualification round on December 23, and the winner will be selected in the final round on January 11, 2023. The new logo is expected to be used from the beginning of 2023 onwards.

Visit NSDF’s website www.nsdf.or.th or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/nsdf.or.th/, for more information.