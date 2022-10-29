SENSATIONAL DE BRUYNE STRIKE EARNS CITY WIN AT LEICESTER

Kevin De Bruyne, who boss Guardiola felt had been slightly below his sparkling best of late, was back in scintillating form as he created chance after chance for himself and his team-mates.

His whipped left foot cross from the left was met by Rodri on 13 minutes but again Ward made a smart save and, two minutes later, he produced a super ball into the channel to the onrushing Julian Alvarez whose snap shot was saved by the Foxes No.1. He was flagged offside but it would have been very interesting had it been referred to VAR, with the Argentine forward looking just on.

De Bruyne showcased his silky skills on 16 minutes when he somehow managed to brilliantly flick the ball back to an onrushing Bernardo Silva, with the Portuguese watching his blasted effort stopped smartly.

Rodri headed over on 18 minutes, again from the creative output of De Bruyne.

The Foxes, working hard to keep parity in the game at this point, did enjoy their first break into City’s box on 24 minutes as Harvey Barnes showed pace and grace in attack but the winger’s close-range shot was well parried out by the returning Ederson, who was rested for the midweek Dortmund draw.

It was Belgian star De Bruyne who again led the charge after that momentary concern as he created his own space centrally before producing a fierce low drive which again saw Ward deny.

There were calls for a penalty on 34 minutes as Jack Grealish looked initially to have been upended by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as the pair flew into the box but the referee waved away appeals.

City continued to threaten as the first half played out but it remained 0-0 as the interval whistle blew.

It was more of the same as the second half began with City back on the attack.

Rodri, a constant attacking threat despite his anchor man role, had his head in his hands on 46 minutes as he showed his frustration at sending a right foot shot wide from just outside the box after being set up by Bernardo.

The breakthrough finally came on 49 minutes – and what a free-kick from KDB!

He showed his unbelievable quality to send a 30 yard bullet past Ward, who genuinely had no chance this time.

City fans, ecstatic to see us go ahead, broke out immediately into welcome chants of ‘Oh Kevin De Bruyne’.

To their credit, Leicester came back strong on 53 minutes and could so easily have been level had it not been for the reflexes of Ederson.

City’s No.31 got his fingertips to a ball that was flying goalwards on the volley by Youri Tielemans.

What followed was clever possession by City as we looked to stay in control and keep the home side at bay.

There was a chance for former City man Kelechi Iheanacho on 77 minutes as he took a shot early, after being subbed on for Jamie Vardy, but it flew wide of Ederson’s right hand post.

Timothy Castagne saw an opening on 83 minutes but the ball rebounded off his shoulder and wide following a whipped James Maddison ball in from the right.

Joao Cancelo saw an opening on 86 minutes but his rising shot flew too high while Ederson, moments later, got down well to deny Iheanacho.

John Stones headed against Ruben Dias as the clock ticked down but, thankfully, the ball went wide.

Gundogan almost made it 2-0 to the visitors as he was played in by an onrushing De Bruyne but the German couldn’t quite connect.

It didn't matter, in the end though, as the referee blew his whistle to ensure three points for City.