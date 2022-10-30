‘I would have been happy with a point’ - says Klopp after Leeds stun Reds at Anfield
Leeds ended their four-match losing run in the English Premier League by beating Liverpool 2-1 thanks to Crysencio Summerville’s 89th-minute goal at Anfield on Saturday, easing the pressure on coach Jesse Marsch.
While Leeds climbed out of the relegation zone following their first win since August, Liverpool remained marooned in mid-table and eight points from the top four in what is proving a difficult season for Juergen Klopp’s team.
The Reds fought back from conceding a bizarre opener in the fourth minute, when goalkeeper Alisson Becker slipped as he attempted to get to teammate Joe Gomez’s overhit pass across the face of the area. Leeds striker Rodrigo pounced and had the simplest task to tap into an empty net.
"I would have taken a point tonight – nobody would have been happy about it apart from me – when you see the game, when you concede the first one." said Klopp
" Take a point, it's fine, let's go from there. My main issue with this game is how we defended the second goal because that was something in between, 'Oh we have the ball, oh, we don't have it, we lose it' but then in the end everybody, until you don't have the ball, everybody has to defend and we were not all there. There might be an explanation for it which I don't know yet, but that's my problem in this moment. But it happened anyway and now we will go again."
Mohamed Salah equalised by volleying home from Andrew Robertson’s left-wing cross in the 14th.
Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier produced a string of great saves before Summerville latched onto a pass inside the area from Patrick Bamford and, as Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk backed off, toe-poked a shot beyond Alisson.
It was the first time Liverpool lost in front of a full crowd at Anfield since April 2017 - the team was defeated at home during the pandemic when fans weren't allowed - and the result added to Klopp's problems, with his squad struggling with injuries and fatigued amid a busy schedule that includes the Champions League.