‘I would have been happy with a point’ - says Klopp after Leeds stun Reds at Anfield

The Reds fought back from conceding a bizarre opener in the fourth minute, when goalkeeper Alisson Becker slipped as he attempted to get to teammate Joe Gomez’s overhit pass across the face of the area. Leeds striker Rodrigo pounced and had the simplest task to tap into an empty net.

"I would have taken a point tonight – nobody would have been happy about it apart from me – when you see the game, when you concede the first one." said Klopp

" Take a point, it's fine, let's go from there. My main issue with this game is how we defended the second goal because that was something in between, 'Oh we have the ball, oh, we don't have it, we lose it' but then in the end everybody, until you don't have the ball, everybody has to defend and we were not all there. There might be an explanation for it which I don't know yet, but that's my problem in this moment. But it happened anyway and now we will go again."



