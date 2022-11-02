Over 100 Thai and foreign players taking part in 3x3 basketball league

Yoshiya Kato, chairman of YKBK Enterprise Private Limited, said that the company has joined hands with the Basketball Sport Association of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Sports Authority of Thailand in organising this event.

It is the biggest 3x3 basketball competition in Thailand and the only league certified by the International Basketball Federation.

He hoped to create a fun, exciting, and interesting atmosphere for Thai people while also improving the standard of the competition, and helping Thai basketball players reach the Olympics.

The first round of the competition will be held on Saturday at CentralWorld from 10am to 8pm.