Over 100 Thai and foreign players taking part in 3x3 basketball league
The biggest 3x3 basketball competition, “3BL Thailand League”, will be held with more than 100 Thai and foreign basketball players.
Eight men’s and six women’s teams will compete against each other with a combination of Thai and foreign basketball players.
Yoshiya Kato, chairman of YKBK Enterprise Private Limited, said that the company has joined hands with the Basketball Sport Association of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Sports Authority of Thailand in organising this event.
It is the biggest 3x3 basketball competition in Thailand and the only league certified by the International Basketball Federation.
He hoped to create a fun, exciting, and interesting atmosphere for Thai people while also improving the standard of the competition, and helping Thai basketball players reach the Olympics.
The first round of the competition will be held on Saturday at CentralWorld from 10am to 8pm.
The second, third, and fourth rounds will be held at the Lan Khon Muang ground opposite City Hall from 10am to 8pm on November 12, 19, and 26.
The final round will be held on December 5 at Siam Square from 9.40am to 4pm.
Apart from this, Thai idol group BNK48 will perform on the opening day this Saturday. Sports fans can attend the event for free or watch all matches online on AIS Play, Siamsport, 3BL Thailand Facebook, 3BL Thailand Youtube.