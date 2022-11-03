A Look at the 2022 World Cup's new offside technology & match officials
Semi-automated offside technology will be used at this year's World Cup with world soccer's governing body FIFA promising decisions that are more accurate and a lot quicker.
In what can be considered an extraordinary development in the officiating of the game, technology will be able to resolve contentious offside calls with a speed and accuracy unimaginable less than a decade ago.
Using cameras strategically positioned around the stadiums, and a chip in the match ball, FIFA said the technology will go a long way to cutting down on continuous Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions on marginal offside calls and reduce the time needed to check
"I heard and I read about robot referees and similar things. I understand that sometimes this is very good for headlines, but this is not the case. The match officials are still involved in the decision making process as the semi automated offside gives an answer only when a player who was in an offside position plays the ball. In other words the assessment of interfering with an opponent remains match officials responsibility." said PIERLUIGI COLLINA CHAIRMAN OF FIFA OF REFEREEING COMMITTEE
The semi-automated technology which will bring a futuristic, space age feel to the game, with spectators able to see some of the 3D animation when the VAR decisions are explained on a stadium's giant screen.
The technology has already been tested at two tournaments over the last year and had been expected to be approved for the World Cup in Qatar from Nov. 20-Dec. 18. It will be used at all the venues at the tournament.
A total of 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials have been chosen by FIFA for the tournament.
Six of those officials will become the first women to officiate matches at the men's World Cup.
“It’s like a football team; they have to prepare everything perfectly to arrive, also preparing very well for the most important competition we have in sports. So, here, we analyse the situation, we discuss concepts, topics and whatever really to be on the same page. Like a player who wants to win the game, or wants to score a goal, you have to understand exactly what you have to do. For us, preparation is crucial.” said MASSIMO BUSACCA DIRECTOR OF FIFA REFEREEING
Three women referees and three women assistant referees will be part of the global showpiece event in Qatar.
Referees Stephanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita, as well as assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico and American Kathryn Nesbitt have all been called up.