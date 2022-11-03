A Look at the 2022 World Cup's new offside technology & match officials

Using cameras strategically positioned around the stadiums, and a chip in the match ball, FIFA said the technology will go a long way to cutting down on continuous Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions on marginal offside calls and reduce the time needed to check

"I heard and I read about robot referees and similar things. I understand that sometimes this is very good for headlines, but this is not the case. The match officials are still involved in the decision making process as the semi automated offside gives an answer only when a player who was in an offside position plays the ball. In other words the assessment of interfering with an opponent remains match officials responsibility." said PIERLUIGI COLLINA CHAIRMAN OF FIFA OF REFEREEING COMMITTEE

The semi-automated technology which will bring a futuristic, space age feel to the game, with spectators able to see some of the 3D animation when the VAR decisions are explained on a stadium's giant screen.

The technology has already been tested at two tournaments over the last year and had been expected to be approved for the World Cup in Qatar from Nov. 20-Dec. 18. It will be used at all the venues at the tournament.



