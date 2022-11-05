Guardiola praises Pique after retirement announcement

Pique said in a video posted on social media that Saturday's league clash with Almeria will be his last at Barcelona's Camp Nou after 14 years with the Catalan giants following his return from Manchester United in 2008.

Barcelona will travel to Osasuna on Tuesday for their final fixture before the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup.

"Surprise news. I know his mum and dad, he is an incredible human being, huge personality," Guardiola said on Friday (November 4). "A player for the big games, never not in the highest level. All the big clubs need these kind of players.

"He won everything for Barcelona and Spain. The time arrives, the future will be bright, he's a smart guy. An honour to be his manager, we spent an incredible four years together.



