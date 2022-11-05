Guardiola praises Pique after retirement announcement
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola praised Gerard Pique after the Barcelona defender announced he will retire from football when LaLiga breaks for the World Cup this month.
Pique, 35, won two Champions League titles under Guardiola at Barcelona.
Pique said in a video posted on social media that Saturday's league clash with Almeria will be his last at Barcelona's Camp Nou after 14 years with the Catalan giants following his return from Manchester United in 2008.
Barcelona will travel to Osasuna on Tuesday for their final fixture before the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup.
"Surprise news. I know his mum and dad, he is an incredible human being, huge personality," Guardiola said on Friday (November 4). "A player for the big games, never not in the highest level. All the big clubs need these kind of players.
"He won everything for Barcelona and Spain. The time arrives, the future will be bright, he's a smart guy. An honour to be his manager, we spent an incredible four years together.
Turning to domestic matters Guardiola added that Premier League top goalscorer Erling Haaland is "much better" and could return to action against Fulham on Saturday.
Guardiola did not risk Haaland for City's Champions League clash with Sevilla in midweek, given they had already sealed top spot in their group, after the Norwegian picked up a knock against former club Borussia Dortmund the previous week.
Haaland, who has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water following his close season move to Manchester, scoring 22 goals across all competitions already, could be given the chance to add to his incredible tally on Saturday.
"He's much better, we'll decide today," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. "A good step, he starts training today. We see this afternoon. We consider his opinion, the doctor's opinion, (if he will play) 90 minutes or less minutes, we'll see."
The City boss, whose side are two points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of the weekend's games, said England internationals Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are still not fit to make the matchday squad.