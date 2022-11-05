8 in 10 Thais to follow World Cup, England named as favourite team: Survey
More than three-quarters of Thais say they will follow the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with England ranking as their favourite team, according to a KBU Sport Poll survey.
KBU Sport surveyed 1,381 people from November 1-3 for its “World Cup Phenomenon and Thai Society” poll from November 1 to 3.
The tournament kicks off in Qatar on November 20.
Asked whether they were interested in the World Cup, respondents replied as follows:
- 78.66% were interested
- 17.03% were undecided
- 4.31% were not interested
Asked how they would follow the tournament:
- 46.33% said social media
- 38.87% said television
- 8.05% said radio
- 4.63% said newspapers
- 1.05% said in Qatar
- 1.07% - said other methods
Asked which team they will support:
- 39.57% said England
- 24.88% said Germany
- 21.09% said Brazil
- 9.61% said Argentina
- 2.74% said Spain
- 2.11% said other teams
Asked which team would win the tournament:
- 29.02% said Brazil
- 27.35% said France
- 21.68% said England
- 12.90% said Argentina
- 6.77% said Spain
- 2.28% said other teams
Asked how the World Cup phenomenon would affect everyday life in Thailand:
- 34.60% said more gambling problems
- 28.11% said more crime
- 23.88% said stress and anxiety problems
- 7.33 % said health problems and sleep deprivation
- 4.00% said career and study-related problems
- 2.08% said other problems
Japan is the favourite Asian team among Thai fans, who were disappointed when the Thailand national team failed to qualify for the World Cup.
Thais are interested in the tournament because it is the world’s premier showcase of national footballing talent, commented Rattapong Boonyanuwat., director of Kasem Bundit University’s Centre of Innovation for Human Capital Development.
This year, interest in the tournament has risen from the 72.09% of respondents who said they would follow the 2018 World Cup, he added.
However, he said their expectations of tournament-related gambling problems increased significantly.
Respondents also wanted the tournament’s matches to be broadcast live for free, he added. No Thai broadcaster has bought the rights to air World Cup matches with just two weeks remaining before the tournament kicks off.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) is seeking 1.6 billion baht to buy the rights but no decision has been made.
