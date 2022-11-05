8 in 10 Thais to follow World Cup, England named as favourite team: Survey

Asked which team would win the tournament:

29.02% said Brazil

27.35% said France

21.68% said England

12.90% said Argentina

6.77% said Spain

2.28% said other teams

Asked how the World Cup phenomenon would affect everyday life in Thailand:

34.60% said more gambling problems

28.11% said more crime

23.88% said stress and anxiety problems

7.33 % said health problems and sleep deprivation

4.00% said career and study-related problems

2.08% said other problems

Japan is the favourite Asian team among Thai fans, who were disappointed when the Thailand national team failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Thais are interested in the tournament because it is the world’s premier showcase of national footballing talent, commented Rattapong Boonyanuwat., director of Kasem Bundit University’s Centre of Innovation for Human Capital Development.

This year, interest in the tournament has risen from the 72.09% of respondents who said they would follow the 2018 World Cup, he added.

However, he said their expectations of tournament-related gambling problems increased significantly.

Respondents also wanted the tournament’s matches to be broadcast live for free, he added. No Thai broadcaster has bought the rights to air World Cup matches with just two weeks remaining before the tournament kicks off.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) is seeking 1.6 billion baht to buy the rights but no decision has been made.

