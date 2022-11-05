background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
MONDAY, November 28, 2022
nationthailand
TMB Bank to hold charity run for children

TMB Bank to hold charity run for children

SATURDAY, November 05, 2022
THE NATION

TMBThanachart Bank (ttb) joined hands with Eastspring Investments to hold a charity running event ”ttb Eastspring parkrun 2022” to fundraise for three foundations for children.

Previously, the bank donated around 40 million baht for the surgery costs of more than 1,500 children.
 

This year, the bank aimed to collect funds from selling tickets and donations to donate to three organisations including Children’s Hospital Foundation, Foundation for Slum Child Care, and ttb Foundation.

Those who are interested in the event could register, buy tickets, and donate at the website https://parkrun-2022.ttbfoundation.org/ until November 30. 

Donations and ticket purchases are tax-deductible, according to Revenue Department’s conditions.
 

TMB Bank to hold charity run for children TMB Bank to hold charity run for children TMB Bank to hold charity run for children

THE NATION
TAGS
Charitycharity runchildrenfoundationsBreaking News
RELATED
nationthailand