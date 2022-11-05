TMB Bank to hold charity run for children
TMBThanachart Bank (ttb) joined hands with Eastspring Investments to hold a charity running event ”ttb Eastspring parkrun 2022” to fundraise for three foundations for children.
Previously, the bank donated around 40 million baht for the surgery costs of more than 1,500 children.
This year, the bank aimed to collect funds from selling tickets and donations to donate to three organisations including Children’s Hospital Foundation, Foundation for Slum Child Care, and ttb Foundation.
Those who are interested in the event could register, buy tickets, and donate at the website https://parkrun-2022.ttbfoundation.org/ until November 30.
Donations and ticket purchases are tax-deductible, according to Revenue Department’s conditions.