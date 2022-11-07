Somkiat wraps up memorable world Moto2 season with overall 10th place
Somkiat Chantra became the first Thai racer to finish in the top 10 of the motorcycle World Grand Prix at the end of the season.
The 2022 FIM Grand Prix motorcycle racing season, including the Moto2 class, ended on Sunday at the Valencian Community Grand Prix at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Spain.
Somkiat, who rode for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, got off to a great start and moved up from 12th position to sixth but suffered a fall during the race.
Somkiat has become a phenomenon on the Thai motorsport scene with his performances this season, which included one race victory, one pole position, and four podium spots. He got 128 points from 20 races and finished 10th overall.
Meanwhile, his Japanese teammate Ai Ogura failed to compete for first place after he fell during the race, having also fallen in the previous race — the Malaysian motorcycle Grand Prix — enabling Spanish racer Augusto Fernández from the Red Bull KTM Ajo team to win the title this season.
In the MotoGP class, Italian racer Francesco Bagnaia from Team Ducati won the title.
French racer Fabio Quartararo from Yamaha team was in second place while another Italian and Gresini racer, Enea Bastianini, was third.
Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez finished 13th.
