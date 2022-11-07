Somkiat wraps up memorable world Moto2 season with overall 10th place

Somkiat, who rode for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, got off to a great start and moved up from 12th position to sixth but suffered a fall during the race.

Somkiat has become a phenomenon on the Thai motorsport scene with his performances this season, which included one race victory, one pole position, and four podium spots. He got 128 points from 20 races and finished 10th overall.

Meanwhile, his Japanese teammate Ai Ogura failed to compete for first place after he fell during the race, having also fallen in the previous race — the Malaysian motorcycle Grand Prix — enabling Spanish racer Augusto Fernández from the Red Bull KTM Ajo team to win the title this season.

In the MotoGP class, Italian racer Francesco Bagnaia from Team Ducati won the title.