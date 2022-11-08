BGPU part ways with Diogo Luis Santo on mutual consent.
BG Pathum United can confirm that the club part company with 35-year-old Brazilian striker Diogo Luis Santo on mutual consent, effective immediately.
Diogo Luis Santo joined BG Pathum United in the second leg of the 2020-21 season and played a pivotal role in the Rabbits’ historic Thai League winning run that season.
Diogo Luis Santo is set to travel back to Brazil, with no plans to represent any Thai clubs this season, following his departure from BG Pathum United.
BG Pathum United said that it would like to thank Diogo for his contribution and dedication to the club and wish him well for the rest of his career.