“Queen” Pannarai Reigns Throne at 9th TWT-SAT Open

“I was overwhelmed to finally have a title of my own. In fact, I didn’t feel confident at the beginning but I tried to calm down and control my iron and putter better,” said the 18-year-old girl from Chonburi who earned her career biggest cheque of Bt367,500, two years after turning professional.

Last year, Pannarai or “Queen” as called by her family, came close to winning a title in the Thailand Mixed last in Cha-Am only to lose a nail-biting play-off to fellow teenager Ramil Saelim.

“After that loss, I knew I could win a tournament. But to be honest, there was quite a nerve-wrecking moment on the 16th as I was so nervous. I didn’t dare to look at the scoreboard, and I just tried to hang tough out there,” said Pannarai who had Ekkarak Pimpiset, a caddie of Thai living legend Prayad Makrsaeng, carry the bag for her this week.

“I have to thank him for always keeping me cool when I was uptight. I also like to thank my parents for their support. I dedicate this title for them,” added the teenager whose next plan is to compete in the Taiwan LPGA Q-School later this month.



