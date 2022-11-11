“Queen” Pannarai Reigns Throne at 9th TWT-SAT Open
Unfancied Pannarai Meesom-us outperformed EPSON Tour player Pavarisa Yoktuan to snatch her first career title following a stroke-victory in the Bt2.5 million SAT-TWT Open “Road to World Ranking” at the Pattaya Country Club on Thursday.
Starting the tee-off hole four shots behind co-overnight leaders Pavarisa Yuktuan and Jaravee Boonchant, both being active on the EPSON Tour, the 19-year-old went through 15 holes with six birdies without a bogey. And although she committed her first error on the 16th, she rebounded to fire her seventh birdie of the day on the final hole for a round of 66 which propelled her to the title on six under-par-210.
“I was overwhelmed to finally have a title of my own. In fact, I didn’t feel confident at the beginning but I tried to calm down and control my iron and putter better,” said the 18-year-old girl from Chonburi who earned her career biggest cheque of Bt367,500, two years after turning professional.
Last year, Pannarai or “Queen” as called by her family, came close to winning a title in the Thailand Mixed last in Cha-Am only to lose a nail-biting play-off to fellow teenager Ramil Saelim.
“After that loss, I knew I could win a tournament. But to be honest, there was quite a nerve-wrecking moment on the 16th as I was so nervous. I didn’t dare to look at the scoreboard, and I just tried to hang tough out there,” said Pannarai who had Ekkarak Pimpiset, a caddie of Thai living legend Prayad Makrsaeng, carry the bag for her this week.
“I have to thank him for always keeping me cool when I was uptight. I also like to thank my parents for their support. I dedicate this title for them,” added the teenager whose next plan is to compete in the Taiwan LPGA Q-School later this month.
Pavarisa swapped three birdies with three bogeys at the front nine. She surged into contention again with another birdie on the 10th hole but a double bogey on the following hole pushed her two strokes back.
Two more birdies saw her close in with a 71 and a total five under-par-211. She had to be content with the lone second place and the runner’s up prize money of Bt223,440. She also won the Sportsmanship Award, voted by fellow players.
First round leader Kusuma Meechai, after a 72, followed a shot behind on 212 while Jaravee and Mind Muangkhumsakul were at tied fourth, each with a 213.
The Best Amateur title went to Alisa Inprasit who signed off at tied 16th on 223.
The ninth SAT-TWT Open is organized by Thailand Women’s Professional Golf Association (Thai WPGA). It features a three-day stroke-play format. After 36 holes, top 60 and ties will move ahead to the final round where they will battle it out for the winner’s prize money of Bt367,500.