Thailand blind footballers hailed as heroes after qualifying for World Games
The Thailand men’s team arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday after scoring the runners-up spot in the Blind Football Asian-Oceania Championships in Kochi, India.
The team were given a heroes’ welcome by Sports Authority of Thailand deputy governor Prachum Boonthiam, International Paralympic Committee of Thailand secretary-general Maj-General Osot Pawilai and Sports Association for the Blind president Amnuay Klinyoo.
Thailand overcame tough challenges in the fiercely competitive tournament to clinch a place in Saturday’s final against China, where they lost narrowly 2-1.
China earned qualification for the 2024 Paralympic Games.
Meanwhile Thailand secured their berth for the 2023 IBSA World Games in Birmingham, UK, along with China, and Japan and Iran.
Thais will be the Thai team’s second appearance at the IBSA World Games after the 2019 event in Madrid, Spain.
