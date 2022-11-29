From Crusaders to Rising Sun, politically sensitive items banned at World Cup

It was recently reported that the international governing body of soccer has told English fans not to wear medieval Crusader costumes at the World Cup.

“Crusader costumes in the Arab context can be offensive against Muslims. That is why anti-discrimination colleagues asked fans to wear things inside out or change dress,” the Times of London reported, quoting a FIFA official.

The controversy broke out when some fans of the England team donned fake chain mail armour, swords and shields to imitate Crusader soldiers, during Friday’s game against the US that ended in a scoreless draw. There were also some similarly dressed English fans who appeared at an earlier game against Iran, which ended in a 6-2 England victory.