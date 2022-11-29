Fernandes double sends Portugal through to World Cup last 16

Portugal had the lion's share of the possession and dominated for most of the Group H match, but struggled to create clear-cut chances until the second half in a game where Uruguay looked out of sorts and lacked initiative.

It was the third time at a World Cup that Portugal had won two successive group-stage matches and the previous two times led to streaks into the semi-finals.

Ronaldo set the tone for the match with some early showboating when he used a shoulder to redirect a long throw into the path of William Carvalho, whose powerful volley sailed over the bar.

Portugal looked threatening on the approach but struggled to create goalscoring chances, with Bernardo Silva, Fernandes and Joao Felix frustrated in front of the goal early on.

But it was Uruguay with the best chance of the half 32 minutes in when Rodrigo Bentancur picked up the ball and ran half the length of the field, skipping around three defenders before firing off a low shot that was blocked by the advancing keeper Diogo Costa.