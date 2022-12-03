South Korea fans overjoyed after win over Portugal to set foot in next round of World Cup
Overjoyed fans celebrated and cheered at FIFA Fan Festival after South Korea beating Portugal on Friday
“I’m so proud of our players. I’m so proud of our country. We won!” said South Korea fan Amin Jung right after Hwang Hee-chan struck a 91st-minute winner to beat Portugal 2-1 in Al Rayyan at the World Cup, a comeback win that sent the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on the number of goals scored.
With the clock ticking down on South Korea's time in the tournament, striker Son Heung-min ran free after a Portugal corner in added time and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who fired past Diogo Costa to spark wild celebrations.
After an early opener by Ricardo Horta for Portugal, Kim Young-gwon gave the Koreans hope in the 27th minute when a corner struck Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the back and fell kindly for the defender to sweep the ball home.
The last-gasp victory for South Korea catapulted them from fourth to second place in Group H ahead of Uruguay, who beat Ghana 2-0 in the group's other game but failed to score enough goals to finish above the Asians. Portugal top the group.