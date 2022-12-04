Depay on target as Netherlands beat U.S. 3-1 to reach quarter-finals

Substitute Haji Wright scrambled in a reply for the United States in the 76th minute to give the Americans hope but Denzel Dumfries's volley sealed a seventh quarter-final appearance for the Dutch.

Louis van Gaal's Dutch side grabbed the lead with their first attack when a slick move ended with Dumfries cutting a perfect pass back for Barcelona forward Depay to stroke home.

Dumfries then played a carbon copy ball for Blind to make it 2-0 and put his side in cruise control.

Wright bundled home from a Christian Pulisic cross but Dumfries crowned a great display to finish off the Americans.