Thai world No 1 Dechapol/Sapsiree lose gold to bogey team

Siwei and Yaqiong were crowned World Tour Finals champions for the second time after clinching their first title in 2019. They took home the first prize of US$126,000 (4.41 million baht) while Dechapol and Sapsiree pocketed $60,000 (2.10 million baht) as runners-up.

Despite being world No 1, the Thai pair have only won two of their 12 encounters against Siwei and Yaqiong.