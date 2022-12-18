Messi saves his best for last in Qatar as Argentina eye World Cup glory

And pundits are still shaking their heads over his pinpoint pass to Nahuel Molina for Argentina's first goal against the Netherlands in the quarter-final. What made it remarkable, and a candidate for one of the all-time great assists, is that Messi did not look up yet found Molina with preposterous perfection.

It was in that game where Messi cemented his Qatari love affair with Argentine fans, who in the past have sometimes compared him harshly against Maradona's extrovert personality, passion for his country, and 1986 World Cup triumph.

After scoring a penalty to send Argentine fans into delirium, the usually impeccably-behaved Messi ran towards the Dutch bench cupping his ears in a provocative gesture.

Then after the game, he confronted a Dutch striker with a jibe caught on camera: "What are you looking at, fool?"

Though some pundits criticised him for disrespect, Argentine fans were largely delighted at the Maradona-like flashes of defiance from the introverted Messi.

Some have had tattoos of the phrase.

Despite such adulation, everyone knows that true immortal parity with Maradona - at least in the biggest sporting tournament on earth - does still hinge on beating the French.

Many non-Argentines have long had Argentina as their second team, hoping Messi will win the World Cup if their own nation cannot to complete what would be a beautiful story.

Messi left Argentina at 13 to join Barcelona's youth setup.

Despite worries that he was too small, the new boy shone in the junior ranks before coach Frank Rijkaard gave him a senior debut at the age of 16 in a friendly against Porto in 2003.

Messi went on to become Barcelona's all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games.

In one season, 2011-12, he smashed La Liga's scoring record with 50 goals. In total, he won 35 trophies with Barcelona, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies, before moving to Paris St Germain last year.

Along the way, he won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times and FIFA Player of the Year six.

For Argentina, he is the all-time top scorer and led his nation to Copa America glory last year after a 28-year trophy drought including a string of heartbreaking finals defeats.

All that is missing in the Messi story is a World Cup.

But even should the unthinkable happen and Argentina lose, it seems he has won over a nation that now knows Messi loved the shirt every bit as much as Maradona, brought them wondrous moments over the years, and simply could not have tried harder or come closer to lifting the World Cup.