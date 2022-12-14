Thailand’s own Messi rooting for namesake and Argentina in World Cup final

Chanathip said he was cheering for Argentina in this World Cup because of their captain Messi.

“I am rooting for Lionel Messi. I want Argentina to become the champions. Anything can happen in football, but I want Messi to win the World Cup.”

Chanathip also revealed he would not join the Thailand national team when they defend their Asean (AFF) Championship title from December 20 to January 16.

He explained he needed time for his body to recover for the Japanese league season, adding the team was still strong without him.

“I am currently resting my body to be fully fit for the upcoming J League season with my club [Kawasaki Frontale],” he said.

Chanathip became the first Thai to play in Japan’s top league back in 2017.

“I hope the next season will be my great year and [I] do not get injured,” he added.

Chanathip is in Thailand for a short holiday before returning for training with Kawasaki Frontale, who were runners-up in the league last season, on January 10.

Related stories