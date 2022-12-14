Thailand’s own Messi rooting for namesake and Argentina in World Cup final
Thai football star Chanathip “Messi Jay” Songkrasin says he is rooting for the player he was named after to win the 2022 World Cup.
Leo Messi’s Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in their semi-final match in the early hours of Wednesday (Thai time) to book their place in Sunday’s final.
Messi gave a footballing masterclass against Croatia, scoring a penalty for his fifth goal of the tournament, which puts him level with France’s Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.
He also mesmerised defender Josko Gvardiol before providing the pass that Julian Alvarez converted for Argentina’s second goal.
Messi and Argentina must now beat the winner of tonight’s match between France and Morocco to secure their third World Cup.
The build-up to Tuesday night’s match saw Chanathip – whose skills and short stature earned him the comparison with the world’s top footballer – join fellow Thai footballing greats Teeratep Winothai and Pongpisut Pue-On under the “Honda Click Series” media spotlight.
Chanathip said he was cheering for Argentina in this World Cup because of their captain Messi.
“I am rooting for Lionel Messi. I want Argentina to become the champions. Anything can happen in football, but I want Messi to win the World Cup.”
Chanathip also revealed he would not join the Thailand national team when they defend their Asean (AFF) Championship title from December 20 to January 16.
He explained he needed time for his body to recover for the Japanese league season, adding the team was still strong without him.
“I am currently resting my body to be fully fit for the upcoming J League season with my club [Kawasaki Frontale],” he said.
Chanathip became the first Thai to play in Japan’s top league back in 2017.
“I hope the next season will be my great year and [I] do not get injured,” he added.
Chanathip is in Thailand for a short holiday before returning for training with Kawasaki Frontale, who were runners-up in the league last season, on January 10.
