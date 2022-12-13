Where to watch World Cup semi-finals in Thailand
The 2022 Fifa World Cup reaches the semi-final stage tonight with four teams left eyeing the trophy.
The bookmakers have France as favourites to win the tournament, followed by Argentina and Croatia. Morocco are the outsiders.
Tonight’s first semi-final will see Lionel Messi lead Argentina against Luka Modric’s Croatia at Lusail Stadium (kick-off 2am Thai time).
Argentina are missing two fullbacks – Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna – after they received second yellow cards in the heated quarter-final against the Netherlands. The match generated a record 18 yellow cards and ended in a 4-3 penalty shootout win for Argentina.
Montiel, who started at right wing-back in the quarter-final, is expected to be replaced by Nahuel Molina. Left wing-back Marcos Acuna will likely be replaced by Nicolas Tagliafico.
Croatia have a full squad to choose from since no players received a second yellow in their 4-2 penalty shootout win against Brazil.
The Argentina-Croatia match will be broadcast on True4U and True Sports 2 channels.
Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé’s France play underdogs Morocco on Wednesday night at 2am Thai time.
Morocco forward Walid Cheddira is suspended for the semi after receiving a red card in the 1-0 win against Portugal.
France versus Morocco will be broadcast on ONE 31 and True Sports 2 channels.
The third-place playoff will be broadcast on True4U, PPTV, and True Sports 2 on Saturday at 10pm.
Sunday’s final will be broadcast on True4U, 7HD and True Sports 2 at 10pm.
Related stories