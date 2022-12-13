Where to watch World Cup semi-finals in Thailand

Tonight’s first semi-final will see Lionel Messi lead Argentina against Luka Modric’s Croatia at Lusail Stadium (kick-off 2am Thai time).

Argentina are missing two fullbacks – Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna – after they received second yellow cards in the heated quarter-final against the Netherlands. The match generated a record 18 yellow cards and ended in a 4-3 penalty shootout win for Argentina.

Montiel, who started at right wing-back in the quarter-final, is expected to be replaced by Nahuel Molina. Left wing-back Marcos Acuna will likely be replaced by Nicolas Tagliafico.

Croatia have a full squad to choose from since no players received a second yellow in their 4-2 penalty shootout win against Brazil.