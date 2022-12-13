‘Dream’ replaces ‘Journey’: Adidas unveils ball for World Cup semis, final
Adidas have unveiled the special match ball that will be used for the semi-finals and final of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Both balls incorporate the same high-tech and travel faster in flight than any other World Cup ball to match the accelerating pace of international football, Adidas said.
The Al Hilm ball has a textured gold colour imprinted with a subtle triangle pattern inspired by sparkling deserts, the colour of the World trophy, and the pattern of the Qatar flag, said the sportswear brand. Red accents make the ball easier to see for fans.
“Al Hilm represents a beacon of light on the power of sport and football to bring the world together,” gushed Adidas’s general manager Nick Craggs.
“Millions will tune in from almost every country around the globe, united by their passion for the game. We wish all teams involved in the final stages of the tournament the best of luck as they compete on the largest stage that football has to offer.”
Al Hilm also comes equipped with the same positioning sensor as the Al Rihla, offering real-time tracking of ball and player positions for Video Assistant Referees (VAR) to make quick and accurate calls. It also supports the semi-automated offside system by combining data captured by sensors within the ball and applying artificial intelligence.
Fifa’s director of football technology and innovation Johannes Holzmüller praised the new Adidas balls as game-changers.
“With the development of the connected ball technology, Adidas made it possible that an additional important layer of information is available to the video match officials. The data from the ball unlocks new insights for storytelling around the unique moments on the pitch at this World Cup.”
Croatia play Argentina in the first semi-final tonight (2am Thai time) followed by Morocco against France at 2am tomorrow night.
