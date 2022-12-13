‘Dream’ replaces ‘Journey’: Adidas unveils ball for World Cup semis, final

Both balls incorporate the same high-tech and travel faster in flight than any other World Cup ball to match the accelerating pace of international football, Adidas said.

The Al Hilm ball has a textured gold colour imprinted with a subtle triangle pattern inspired by sparkling deserts, the colour of the World trophy, and the pattern of the Qatar flag, said the sportswear brand. Red accents make the ball easier to see for fans.

“Al Hilm represents a beacon of light on the power of sport and football to bring the world together,” gushed Adidas’s general manager Nick Craggs.

“Millions will tune in from almost every country around the globe, united by their passion for the game. We wish all teams involved in the final stages of the tournament the best of luck as they compete on the largest stage that football has to offer.”