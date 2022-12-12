England return home with World Cup consolation prize – meet Dave

The cat was named “Dave” by Stones, who fell for the characterful feline on his first day in Qatar.

He even took time out from the build-up to the quarter-final against France to update press on his adopted pet’s own battles.

“Dave is fine. He had a little scrap with another cat the other night. I think they are fighting over territory and the food. But he's doing well,” said the centre-back.

“Hopefully I can stick to my promise that he will come home with us if we were to win the World Cup. Dave's fine, thank you for asking.”

Meanwhile, Walker told the Football Association’s media channel: “'He was just there one day so we've just adopted him, me and Stonesy.