England return home with World Cup consolation prize – meet Dave
England have returned home trophyless from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a 2-1 defeat to France but the team did manage to bag a consolation prize.
Manchester City defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones decided to adopt a stray cat they befriended near their Souq Al Wakrah hotel.
The cat was named “Dave” by Stones, who fell for the characterful feline on his first day in Qatar.
He even took time out from the build-up to the quarter-final against France to update press on his adopted pet’s own battles.
“Dave is fine. He had a little scrap with another cat the other night. I think they are fighting over territory and the food. But he's doing well,” said the centre-back.
“Hopefully I can stick to my promise that he will come home with us if we were to win the World Cup. Dave's fine, thank you for asking.”
Meanwhile, Walker told the Football Association’s media channel: “'He was just there one day so we've just adopted him, me and Stonesy.
“Dave is welcome to the table. Some people really don't like the cat, but I love him.”
The team’s new furry friend left the city just two hours after the players, heading to a local clinic for a blood test and vaccinations. Dave now faces four months in quarantine before he travels to his new home in the UK.
Dave’s caretaker said: “He's going back with the team. They're still undecided as to who's having him but he's going back.”
