SUNDAY, December 18, 2022
Captain America holidaying in Thailand after World Cup exit

MONDAY, December 12, 2022

USA's captain at the Fifa World Cup, Tyler Adams, is taking a short break in Koh Panyee in Phang-Nga province following his team’s exit in Qatar.

To recover from his team’s heartbreaking loss, he posted on Instagram on Sunday that he was visiting Koh Panyee for a short holiday and would return to England to join his club Leeds United on December 18.

Adams played football with local children and took a tour of the island with his girlfriend, Sarah Schmidt, including sightseeing on a boat.

The US team made it through the group stages to the round of 16 but was knocked out by the Netherlands 1-3 on December 3.

Adams won praise for his skill in leading the American team even though they could not secure a knockout win.

However, their performance has raised hopes for the next World Cup in 2026, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

