Captain America holidaying in Thailand after World Cup exit

Adams played football with local children and took a tour of the island with his girlfriend, Sarah Schmidt, including sightseeing on a boat.

The US team made it through the group stages to the round of 16 but was knocked out by the Netherlands 1-3 on December 3.

Adams won praise for his skill in leading the American team even though they could not secure a knockout win.

However, their performance has raised hopes for the next World Cup in 2026, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.