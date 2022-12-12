Captain America holidaying in Thailand after World Cup exit
USA's captain at the Fifa World Cup, Tyler Adams, is taking a short break in Koh Panyee in Phang-Nga province following his team’s exit in Qatar.
To recover from his team’s heartbreaking loss, he posted on Instagram on Sunday that he was visiting Koh Panyee for a short holiday and would return to England to join his club Leeds United on December 18.
Adams played football with local children and took a tour of the island with his girlfriend, Sarah Schmidt, including sightseeing on a boat.
The US team made it through the group stages to the round of 16 but was knocked out by the Netherlands 1-3 on December 3.
Adams won praise for his skill in leading the American team even though they could not secure a knockout win.
However, their performance has raised hopes for the next World Cup in 2026, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.