World Cup quarterfinal: Argentina beat the Netherlands in a battle of fury

The battle on the pitch was sparked by Argentine captain Lionel Messi, who was infuriated by the Dutch coach Louis van Gaal’s pre-match comment that Messi “did not participate much” when his side lost the ball.

“Messi is the most dangerous creative player, he is able to create a lot and score goals himself,” van Gaal said. “But when they lose the ball and the opponent has possession, he doesn’t participate much, and this gives us chances [to exploit].”

With the win safely under his belt, Messi told reporters: “Van Gaal says they play good football, but what he did was put on tall people and hit long balls.”

Another target of Messi’s fury was the Netherlands’ Wout Weghorst. According to the Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney, Messi yelled “what are you looking at, fool” in Spanish apparently at Weghorst.