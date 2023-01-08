Coach hopes Thailand's AFF winning streak will return on Tuesday
Thailand will beat Malaysia in the semi-final home leg of the 2022 Asean Football Federation (AFF) tournament on Tuesday, the national team’s coach Alexandre Polking said hopefully on Sunday.
He made this remark after Thailand lost to Malaysia 1-0 in the semi-final away leg at the Malaysian National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday.
According to the Bernama news agency, the match began with Thailand, which entered the game with an unbeaten record, dominating possession and nearly stunning Malaysia with a 4th-minute goal when Thai player Pansa Hemviboon’s free header sailed just wide.
"However, it was Malaysia who drew first blood when Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim got to the ball first off a header by his teammate, Ruventhiran Vengadesan, in the 11th minute," said Bernama.
Polking said Thailand still has a chance to beat Malaysia at the tournament’s semi-final home leg, which will be played at Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani on Tuesday from 7.30pm.
"It was halfway through and ended with Thailand's defeat at 1-0," he said.
He added that the Thai national team had a lot of chances to score in the away leg, and hopes it will be able to make better use of those chances in the home leg.
"Thailand will do the same while hoping that it will take the opportunity to obtain the score," he said.
All Thailand matches are broadcast live on MCOT HD30 and T-Sport 7 channels.
