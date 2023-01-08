Coach hopes Thailand's AFF winning streak will return on Tuesday

Polking said Thailand still has a chance to beat Malaysia at the tournament’s semi-final home leg, which will be played at Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani on Tuesday from 7.30pm.

"It was halfway through and ended with Thailand's defeat at 1-0," he said.

He added that the Thai national team had a lot of chances to score in the away leg, and hopes it will be able to make better use of those chances in the home leg.

"Thailand will do the same while hoping that it will take the opportunity to obtain the score," he said.

All Thailand matches are broadcast live on MCOT HD30 and T-Sport 7 channels.

