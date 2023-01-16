Thailand head into AFF Cup final second leg with edge over Vietnam

Hosts Vietnam took the lead through a spectacular diving header by Nguyen Tien Linh from the top of the six-yard box in the 24th minute, capitalising on a long pass. It was Nguyen’s sixth goal of the tournament, tying him at the top with Thailand’s Teerasil Dangda.

Vietnam held on to the lead until half-time before Poramet Arjvirai struck the equaliser for Thailand in the 48th minute, seizing a long pass in the box, dribbling past a defender and beating the Vietnamese keeper with a right footer.

Thailand went ahead in the 63rd minute through another fine finish, this time by Sarach Yooyen who was put through by Theerathon Bunmathan with a clinical pass, and shot to the far right of the keeper. Theerathon had earlier seen his spectacular free kick break through the Vietnamese wall but crash into the crossbar.

Vietnam equalised in the 88th minute after Vu Van Thanh took a short pass and fired home from the top of the box following a corner.



Thailand will host the second leg of the final at Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok on January 16.