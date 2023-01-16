Vietnam ready to face Thailand at AFF Cup second leg final

After the first leg at the My Dình National Stadium finished 2-2, Vietnam must win or achieve a high-scoring draw at Thammasat to lift the trophy.

Coach Park Hang-seo said: “Vietnam will have one last game. It will not be an easy match with Thailand having a home advantage. I hope our team will be focused, disciplined and determined.

“We are the national team, representing the Vietnamese people. This is the time when we all need to unite for the colour of the national flag to bring glory to the country."

Meanwhile, midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai said that the Vietnamese team will be at their very best in tonight’s decider.

“The 2-2 draw in the first leg final against Thailand is a valuable lesson for the Vietnamese team to review,” Hai said.

“In the second leg, the whole team needs to be more focused at all times,"