FIFA president to attend AFF Asean Cup’s final
Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, will be present for the regional championship after traveling to Thailand to observe the building of FIFA's new office.
On Monday at Thammasat Stadium, he will watch the second leg of the 2022 AFF Cup final between Thailand and Vietnam and present the trophy to the winner.
Defending champions Thailand will go into the second leg of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup as the favourites after a thrilling 2-2 draw at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on Friday
The match will be also broadcasted on MCOT HD and T Sport 7 channels.