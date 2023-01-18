Cash prize for 2023 Thai LPGA Tour exceeds 17.4 million baht
Thai Ladies Professional Golf Association (Thai LPGA) announced on Wednesday (January 18) that the 2023 season competition will include 10 matches, with total prize money of 17.4 million baht.
The association also addressed the official inclusion of the Thai LPGA Tour in the Women's World Golf Rankings (WWGR) in 2023.
Present at the press conference were the President of the Thai LPGA Krisada Tanvilai, who presided over the event, the Director of the Sports Development Division Nattapon Antarasena, Executive Director of BG Container Glass Silparat Watthanakasetr, and the Director of Special Activities of Boon Rawd Trading Kittisak Chaimongkoltrakul.
Krisada said that Thai LPGA has achieved another milestone, which proves that the country’s golf competition, golf course, committee, and athletes reached an international level.
Nattapon pointed out that as the tournament was included in WWGR, SAT is ready to assist the association in raising its competition to higher level.
In an attempt to find this year's qualified golfers in 2023 competition, the Q-school (Qualifying school) competitions were set to run from January 25 to January 27 at Watermill Golf and Gardens Golf Course. The players ranked below twentieth will win the right to be in eighth place. Golfers who position between twentieth to fiftieth will be entitled to ninth place, while those who finish higher than fiftieth will belong to the tenth place, with a cash prize totalling more than 200,000 baht.
This year's tournaments will start with the BCG championship, with a prize worth 1.2 million baht at Watermill Golf and Gardens Golf Course during February 1-3, followed by several important competitions namely SINGHA Pattaya Ladies Open (March 29-31), LPGA Championship (August 9-11), and BGC Thailand LPGA Master (September 6-8).
LPGA tour competition is sponsored by numerous renowned organizations such as the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, BG Container Glass, Central Group, etc.