Cash prize for 2023 Thai LPGA Tour exceeds 17.4 million baht

Present at the press conference were the President of the Thai LPGA Krisada Tanvilai, who presided over the event, the Director of the Sports Development Division Nattapon Antarasena, Executive Director of BG Container Glass Silparat Watthanakasetr, and the Director of Special Activities of Boon Rawd Trading Kittisak Chaimongkoltrakul.

Krisada said that Thai LPGA has achieved another milestone, which proves that the country’s golf competition, golf course, committee, and athletes reached an international level.

Nattapon pointed out that as the tournament was included in WWGR, SAT is ready to assist the association in raising its competition to higher level.



