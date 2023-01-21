Nong-O Gaiyanghadao Starches Alaverdi Ramazanov In Career-Defining Win, Pockets US$50K Performance Bonus
After eight minutes of intense action, the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion scored a third-round knockout victory over #2-ranked contender Alaverdi “Babyface Killer” Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 1 on January 20.
Nong-O struggled in the opening frame at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as the much lankier Russian hopped in and out of the Thai superstar’s range and pelted him with jabs and straight punches.
Ramazanov tried to punish the defending titleholder’s legs with low kicks as well, and all seemed to be working out for the Venum Training Camp Thailand product – especially after rocking Nong-O with a loopy punch at the end of the round.
When the second canto kicked off, Ramazanov upped the pace and sent more guard-splitting punches through his rival’s forearm defense. At that moment, the Thai knew he was in for a fight, as he was forced to battle from behind his gloves with split-second reactions.
However, it also appeared that “Babyface Killer” was beginning to feel the effects of his output. After his combinations, he would take a gulp of oxygen and, Nong-O – sensing the challenger was wilting – began to wear his menacing grimace.
In round three, Nong-O found his range and rhythm, and he unloaded punch after punch onto Ramazanov’s head and torso. As a matter of fact, the defending ONE World Champion beat the challenger from one corner of the ring to the next.
For a good two minutes, the Thai legend exhausted himself on “Babyface Killer.” Overhand rights, uppercuts, left hooks, straight punches to the torso – they came at his opponent from every angle and all at once. But it was a left shovel hook that brought an overwhelmed Ramazanov to his knees, and then to all fours.
The Russian couldn’t return to his feet, so referee Olivier Coste called a stop to the action at 2:14 of round three, awarding Nong-O the win and his seventh successful World Title defense. ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong then gifted the bantamweight Muay Thai king a US$50,000 performance bonus.