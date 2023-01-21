Nong-O Gaiyanghadao Starches Alaverdi Ramazanov In Career-Defining Win, Pockets US$50K Performance Bonus

Ramazanov tried to punish the defending titleholder’s legs with low kicks as well, and all seemed to be working out for the Venum Training Camp Thailand product – especially after rocking Nong-O with a loopy punch at the end of the round.

When the second canto kicked off, Ramazanov upped the pace and sent more guard-splitting punches through his rival’s forearm defense. At that moment, the Thai knew he was in for a fight, as he was forced to battle from behind his gloves with split-second reactions.

However, it also appeared that “Babyface Killer” was beginning to feel the effects of his output. After his combinations, he would take a gulp of oxygen and, Nong-O – sensing the challenger was wilting – began to wear his menacing grimace.



