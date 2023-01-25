Bangkok, Chonburi, Songkhla chosen as venues for SEA Games 2025

The board of directors made the selection during a teleconference meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan. Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee attended the meeting.

The 33rd SEA Games will be held from December 9 to 20,2025. The biennial multi-sport event brings together participants from the 10 Asean members and Timor-Leste.

The meeting also selected Nakhon Ratchasima as host for the 13th Asean Para Games, which will be held from January 20 to 26, 2026.