Thailand's first dressage grand prix rider wins 2nd place in Grand Prix Freestyle at Wellington, Florida, USA

As the youngest rider in the class, Pam has established new Personal Best scores in both the CDI3* Grand Prix (65.435%) and the CDI3* Grand Prix Freestyle (71.580%). Moreover, Pam has received high Spectator score of 76.854% for her performance. She was the only Asian rider to take a spot on the podium in the Grand Prix Freestyle at the Friday Night Stars.

The Adequan Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Florida (USA) is situated at “The Stadium” at Palm Beach International Equestrian Center and is one of the world’s largest and richest international dressage circuits. Spanning over the course of seven consecutive international FEI events, the Adequan Global Dressage Festival showcases some of the world’s best horse and rider combination in the dressage sport.

“What we have been able to achieve here in Wellington was beyond our imagination. It has always been my dream to compete at the Global Dressage Festival but to be able to get a podium spot at the Friday Night Stars with a full-house audience was something truly magical for me. I would like to thank my horse, Dreamboat BCN for being my best partner and for making this dream of mine come true. I would also like to thank my family and team for making this experience possible. Lastly, I would like to thank the organizer, staff, and audience at the Global Dressage Festival for giving us such a warm welcome in Wellington.”