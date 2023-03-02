Nopparat in Command at Thailand Mixed Q-School
Fresh from celebrating his maiden title on Sunday, young gun Nopparat Panichapol maintained his superb form after shooting an unblemished 64 during the opening round of the Thailand Mixed presented by TrustGolf’s Qualifying School at Lake View Resort and Golf Club in Petchaburi on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old from Sa Kaeo fired brilliant eagle on the 15th hole and collected 5 birdies to build a two-stroke lead over Suttinon Panyo at the par 71 course which measures 6,915 yards from the tee off for the men and 6,201 yards for the women.
“I’m quite satisfied with the way I played. I hit 10 fairways, 13 greens and made all those putts. I couldn’t be happier with my round,” said Nopparat who used his 5 iron for an approach shot from 210 yards before sending home a three-foot eagle putt.
Nopparat has been displaying outstanding form recently and just beat Charng-Tai Sudsom in a play-off for his first career title at the All Thailand Golf Tour in Khon Kaen four days ago.
“It was a relief to finally win my first title last week. It really boosts up my confident coming to this week,” the 2019 SEA Games gold medalist in the team’s event. “I haven’t changed any aspects of my game except for training harder with my friends and it paid dividend,” added Nopparat whose best attempt on the Thailand Mixed was at tied 12th (after a 54-hole lead) during the Hua Hin meet two years ago.
Sitting two strokes back was Suttinon who hit six birdies against a bogey on No 18 for a 66.
The first Q-School of the Thailand Mixed will award cards to top 20 finishers (count back system is taken into consideration in case more than a player finish at 20th after three rounds) to join all 5 Thailand Mixed events this year.
Former Asian Development Tour winner Jakraphan Premsirigorn, with seven birdies against three bogeys, shot a 67 to follow three shots off the lead.
Co-sanctioned by the WPGA Tour of Australia, the Thailand Mixed, the only local tour which pits the men against the women, has entered its third consecutive season. A total of five circuits will be held on the 2023 calendar. The tour serves up as a springboard for Thai players to hone their talents before they compete on the global stage.
The Thailand Mixed presented by TrustGolf is organized by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology. The tour is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fun, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Bank, B. Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AIS Airplay, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, Adidas Golf, Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Balance Golf Nutrition, Leborn, LMV and Lakeview Resort and Country Club.