Nopparat in Command at Thailand Mixed Q-School

“I’m quite satisfied with the way I played. I hit 10 fairways, 13 greens and made all those putts. I couldn’t be happier with my round,” said Nopparat who used his 5 iron for an approach shot from 210 yards before sending home a three-foot eagle putt.

Nopparat has been displaying outstanding form recently and just beat Charng-Tai Sudsom in a play-off for his first career title at the All Thailand Golf Tour in Khon Kaen four days ago.



“It was a relief to finally win my first title last week. It really boosts up my confident coming to this week,” the 2019 SEA Games gold medalist in the team’s event. “I haven’t changed any aspects of my game except for training harder with my friends and it paid dividend,” added Nopparat whose best attempt on the Thailand Mixed was at tied 12th (after a 54-hole lead) during the Hua Hin meet two years ago.



Sitting two strokes back was Suttinon who hit six birdies against a bogey on No 18 for a 66.

The first Q-School of the Thailand Mixed will award cards to top 20 finishers (count back system is taken into consideration in case more than a player finish at 20th after three rounds) to join all 5 Thailand Mixed events this year.