Jakraphan Among 20 Players Earning Cards for Thailand Mixed
Big-hitting Jakraphan Premsirigorn successfully booked one of the 20 spots for the Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf after he reigned supreme in the Qualifying School at Lake View Golf and Resort in Petchaburi on Friday.
Despite playing in windy conditions at the par 71 landscape, the 31-year-old Thai-Hong Kong player put in the most effort, shooting a final round 68 with five birdies and two bogeys to finish at 10 under-par-203, and win his first championship in over six years.
“I’m happy with the way I played under strong winds. I hit a lot of greens in regulation which led to many birdie chances this week,” said Jakraphan who stemmed his long drought of title since winning the All Thailand Golf Tour title in Khon Kaen back in 2017.
Jakraphan and 19 players who finished inside the top 20 this week will be eligible to compete in all Thailand Mixed events this year. The win will serve as a psychological booster for Jakraphan when he tees off in the Asian Tour International Series which starts on Thursday at the Black Mountain course.
“I have been working on my swing recently which helps me to play more consistently. I hope to win more tournaments this year,” he added.
Finishing at lone second was Filipino Justin Raphael Quiban who carded a 66 for a total 204. Quiban briefly dominated the leader’s board after 12 holes before Jakraphan notched back-to-back birdies on Nos 15 and 16 to beat him by a stroke.
Other players who have received 2023 cards are co-overnight leader Nopparat Panichphol, Pol Kemarat, Christoph Guenther, Aunchisa Utama, the only female in the top five, Thanpisit Omsin, Wongsakorn Pikunsawat, Natanon Thanoonrat, Cholcheva Wongras, Thanarat Srisathaporn, Kamalas Namuangruk, Ryusei Yokota, Chayanit Wangmahaporn, Lucy Lin, Thitipan Pachuayprakong, Natthapatr Kaewpiboon, Thanakorn Thipayachan, Nattawat Suvajanakorn and Kornkanok Sungpankhao.
The first Q-School of the Thailand Mixed, which features 54 holes, awards Tour cards to top 20 finishers to join all five Thailand Mixed events this year. The first two circuits will take place between May 11 -1 4 and May 18-21 respectively.
Co-sanctioned by WPGA Tour of Australasia, the Thailand Mixed, the only local tour which pits the men against the women, has entered its third consecutive season. A total of five circuits will be held on the 2023 calendar. The tour serves up as a springboard for Thai players to hone their talents before they compete on the global stage.
