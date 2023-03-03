Jakraphan Among 20 Players Earning Cards for Thailand Mixed

“I’m happy with the way I played under strong winds. I hit a lot of greens in regulation which led to many birdie chances this week,” said Jakraphan who stemmed his long drought of title since winning the All Thailand Golf Tour title in Khon Kaen back in 2017.

Jakraphan and 19 players who finished inside the top 20 this week will be eligible to compete in all Thailand Mixed events this year. The win will serve as a psychological booster for Jakraphan when he tees off in the Asian Tour International Series which starts on Thursday at the Black Mountain course.

“I have been working on my swing recently which helps me to play more consistently. I hope to win more tournaments this year,” he added.

Finishing at lone second was Filipino Justin Raphael Quiban who carded a 66 for a total 204. Quiban briefly dominated the leader’s board after 12 holes before Jakraphan notched back-to-back birdies on Nos 15 and 16 to beat him by a stroke.