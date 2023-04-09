Spurs star Son Heung-min becomes 1st Asian to score 100 goals in Premier League

This season, Son has eight matches left to try to extend his double-digit scoring streak to seven.

The emotional Son dedicated his landmark goal to his late grandfather, who Son said passed away earlier this month.

"This was something that I dreamed for. It is an amazing achievement which I wouldn't have had without my teammates," he told BBC Sport afterward. "Scoring 100 goals in the Premier League is a massive thing. I was really emotional because I have had tough moments in the last few weeks. My granddad passed away, and it was not easy. I want to send that goal to him."

Son also said he hoped his success would inspire young football players.

"I hope all the Asian players, especially in South Korea, look at this achievement and believe they can do it as well," Son said. "It's a good thing for Asia and me to take a big responsibility to be a good example to help the young guys. I want them to believe an Asian player can do amazing things in the Premier League."

As for having fallen short of the high bar he set for himself last season, Son said: "Sometimes you always expect an amazing season and think it will be the same (as last year), but there can be more pressure. I am frustrated, but I'm not the perfect player so I need to look at my weaknesses."

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network