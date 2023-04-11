Thailand launches new comprehensive sports app
The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has introduced "T Sport 7,"- a new comprehensive sports application to further serve the needs of sports fans.
Governor of SAT Kongsak Yodmanee said on Monday during the application's opening event that the T Sports 7 application was developed as an alternate platform to cater to the interests of sports enthusiasts.
Aligning with SAT’s mission, The application provides a more precise measurement of the viewing habits of the target audiences. It could promote sporting events across the nation so as to boost the sports industry, he said.
The T Sports 7 app has the capacity to broadcast up to six live games at once, he added.
Also, Kongsak said that besides sports matches, the application focuses on inspirational sports and sports training content from a variety of sports to help youngsters and the general public find the right resources.
Meanwhile, Ruj Sang-Udom, the director of the T Sports TV channel, said that the application uses innovation in sports in order to better serve target consumers and keep up with technological advancements.
T Sports 7 application is available for free for both IOS and Android