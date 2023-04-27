Rampant Man City crush Arsenal with De Bruyne double

Guardiola's side are just two points off the top with two games in hand, and can take the lead with a victory on Sunday (April 30) at Fulham.

And their recent form suggests they will -- they are unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions after 14 wins and three draws.

Guardiola said their next three games will "dictate a lot".

"I think the next three games will be really, really important. But the most important thing is our destiny is in our hands. And when you arrive at the end of the season, whatever happened, it doesn't matter. It's our performance, to win the (remaining) games, it depends on us. This is the best way to approach the last seven games we still have."