Rampant Man City crush Arsenal with De Bruyne double
Manchester City wrestled control of the Premier League title race from Arsenal with a 4-1 thumping in their top-of-table clash on Wednesday (April 26), to the thrill of manager Pep Guardiola, who said destiny was finally in his team's hands.
"Absolutely my position now (is what I prefer over Arsenal's)," he said. "It's in our hands. I'd love to have six points from these two games (in hand), but we have to win them."
Guardiola's side are just two points off the top with two games in hand, and can take the lead with a victory on Sunday (April 30) at Fulham.
And their recent form suggests they will -- they are unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions after 14 wins and three draws.
Guardiola said their next three games will "dictate a lot".
"I think the next three games will be really, really important. But the most important thing is our destiny is in our hands. And when you arrive at the end of the season, whatever happened, it doesn't matter. It's our performance, to win the (remaining) games, it depends on us. This is the best way to approach the last seven games we still have."
Kevin De Bruyne scored twice and Erling Haaland also found the net to claim the record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season, with his 33rd strike of the campaign.
"The threat, Kevin-Erling, Erling-Kevin is so, so important," Guardiola said. "Being together, when teams press so high and we regain balls with the space behind, they're so dangerous, and we use it."
Manchester City are also chasing the treble having booked their berths in both the FA Cup final and Champions League semi-finals.
As for Arsenal, when manager Mikel Arteta was asked if they must win their remaining five games he said, “I don't know what is going to be required.
"For sure we have to lift the players up first because they suffered tonight.
"We need to do everything that we've done so far so well and start winning."