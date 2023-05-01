Jürgen Klopp's assessment of Liverpool's 4-3 win over Spurs

“They scored their goal, credit to Tottenham, they are brilliant in these situations. Half-time was like that, I told the boys the positive stuff but of course already that we have to just pick up rhythm again because if we play how we started the game they have no way to defend us really.

“It’s tricky with the five in the back with our players in between, if we are flexible there, it would have been tricky for them. Unfortunately we couldn’t pick up rhythm properly anymore; it was not bad, it was more an even game than it should have been. But fine, then you should not concede. That was the situation.

“Again, credit to Tottenham, they only need one like these moments. They had more moments, crossbar and stuff like this. The hectic [feeling] you create with these situations if they don’t go in is difficult to deal with always – the team who is 3-1 down starts believing even more, the team who played super and is 3-1 up starts doubting a little bit and all of a sudden the game is open.

“[They] scored a second and then in the last minute more or less, the free-kick on that side. There is a situation before that, he [the referee] whistles a foul on Mo, we are alone in front of the goal, their defender slips but we are not allowed to play on. Ball goes back, there is a foul, free-kick in, goal.

“Meanwhile all the Tottenham strikers were on the pitch so could we have defended better? Probably yes, but it’s really difficult. The ball is in the air, it’s so difficult – this chaos – to sort it properly.

“3-3, doesn’t feel great but that’s what we got. But then Diogo Jota had a different idea and finished it off for us. That’s the best part of the whole afternoon obviously.”